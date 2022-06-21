 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver charged after Sneads traffic stop

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest last Saturday of Marianna resident Brandon Craig Sellers, 28, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attaching Tag Not Assigned, and Driving with License Suspended With Knowledge

In a press release, SPD said that Sellers was driving a white Ford Expedition when he was pulled over around 6:25 p.m. on June 18 for an alleged traffic violation, which was not specified in the release.

“While executing the traffic stop, the officers became aware that the driver, Brandon Sellers, possessed a suspended driver’s license and had unlawfully attached an unassigned license plate to the vehicle in an attempt to deceive law enforcement,” the release states. “As the traffic stop continued, officers began a search of Sellers’ vehicle where an amount of methamphetamine was located alongside of a plastic straw that Sellers stated was used for the ingestion of narcotics,” the release continued.

Sellers was ultimately arrested on the charges listed above.

