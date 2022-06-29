Driver charged in Jackson County pursuit

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jantz Anthony Beinard Johnson last week after a chase that started because of his alleged speed and ended after two patrol vehicles were damaged in the encounter.

Officials say that, on Saturday, June 25, a JCSO deputy began pursuing Johnson because he was speeding.

Authorities report that Johnson fled as the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on State Road 73 South, crossing Magnolia Road and winding up on State Road 71, where he began weaving between two traffic lanes before abruptly stopping. Officials say his sudden stop caused a collision with the deputy’s vehicle, and that Johnson turned into the TA Travel Center lot, where he again stopped abruptly and caused another collision with a patrol vehicle.

“Johnson continued to flee in his vehicle through the truck stop parking lot, but was apprehended a short time later when deputies were able to block him in,” the JCSO press release stated. “It was learned that Johnson is a habitual offender and currently on state probation for a traffic offense,” it continued. “Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Eluding as well as Driving Without a License. Additional charges were filed by the Florida Highway Patrol.”