Driver draws DUI charge

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Roy Charles Pepples Jr. on a charge of driving under the influence.

Officials say that, around 11 p.m. on Nov. 17, a deputy traveling on Penn Avenue saw a vehicle pass another in a no pass zone. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified by authorities as Pepples, 34, a resident of Cottondale.

“The deputy detected the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from within the vehicle,” officials wrote in a press release about the incident.

“The deputy conducted a roadside investigation and concluded Pepples Jr. was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. Pepples Jr. later provided a lawful sample of his breath which determined him to be over twice the legal limit for breath alcohol content,” the release stated, concluding with information that he was charged with driving under the influence.