Driver, passenger arrested on multiple charges in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a driver that allegedly failed to obey a stop sign on the night of Feb. 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say he and his passenger were taken into custody on multiple charges based on discoveries made after a traffic stop was conducted in the matter.

“The driver was identified as Tyrone Christian Jr. and the passenger was identified as James Leon Williams. Christian provided the deputy with a Florida Learner’s Permit. A check of the license status returned that his restricted driving privileges were canceled in 2019,” the release states.

“Through the course of the investigation a search of the vehicle was performed, and a loaded firearm was located. It was determined that both individuals were convicted felons in the State of Florida,” the release continued. “Additionally, the search revealed cocaine and synthetic cannabis, packaged for sale, along with drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were taken into custody without incident.