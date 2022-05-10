Drug arrest results from Jackson County traffic stop

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release this week regarding the arrest of Roshawn Pringley and the circumstances leading to it.

“On Monday May 9, at approximately 9:46 a.m., a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) observed an individual commit a traffic violation,” the release states. “While conducting the traffic stop, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. The subject, Roshawn Pringley, is a convicted felon and cannot be in the presence of narcotics,” it continues.

“The deputy conducted a search of Pringley’s vehicle and located drug paraphernalia and marijuana,” the release states. “A firearm was also found within the same backpack with Pringley’s personal items. Pringley was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Probation for Robbery with a Firearm,” it continued.