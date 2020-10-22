Drugs on porch lead to charges for Marianna man

The Marianna Police Department reported in a Wednesday press release the arrest of Armond Lorenza Miller, 46, on several charges.

Officials say investigators that day saw Miller on the front porch of his residence in the 4200 block of St. Andrews Street and, aware that a warrant existed for his arrest, took him into custody.

Authorities say narcotics were seen in plain view on the front porch and that investigators subsequently obtained a search warrant for the home.

The ensuing search revealed a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine inside the residence, the release stated. Miller was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

He is charged with violation of probation on the previously existing warrant, and with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.