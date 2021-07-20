Drugs stolen from Vernon pharmacy

Authorities in Washington County are investigating the burglary of a Vernon drug store last week and seeking information from the public in hopes of identifying the two men involved.

Officials say that, on July 13 around 8:56 p.m., someone called 911 to report that Vernon Discount Drugs had been broken into and that two people were at that point leaving the store at 3248 Main Street and getting into a dark car. That vehicle left the scene travelling onto Dawkins Street.

One suspect was described as a Black man weighing 140-170 pounds, and about 5’10” to 6’1” tall, with a dreadlocks hairstyle. Officials say he reportedly was in the driver’s seat before getting out and picking up a cement block that was then thrown through the store’s window to gain entry.

The other man was described as of unknown race, weighing an estimated 180-200 pounds and about 6’0” to 6’2” tall. He left the rear passenger side of the car and followed the first man toward the store officials said.