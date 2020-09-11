Escapee, 2 alleged assistants arrested

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man who escaped from a work site, as well as his girlfriend and another woman that are accused of helping him along the way.
JCSO issued the following press release about the incident.
“On 9-10-20 at approximately 8:09 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an escaped inmate from the Liberty County Jail by the name of Anthony Reddick was at an address on Old Spanish Trail. During the course of the investigation Deputies learned that Reddick’s girlfriend, Jami Orr, helped him escape from a work crew in a stolen White Kia Soul. When Deputies arrived at the Old Spanish Trail address they encountered a woman by the name of Shantel Purvis walking away from a woodline.
"She initially denied knowing anything about Reddick or Orr, but later recanted. Deputies located the stolen Kia on Purvis’ property and Purvis showed them where the keys were that she had just discarded. In a post-miranda statement, Purvis admitted that Reddick and Orr had been at her home and that she had concealed the Kia for them and loaned them her Nissan Xterra.
"Shantel Purvis was arrested and charged with Principal to Escape. Jami Cheyanne Orr was located and charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Anthony Reddick was arrested on an active warrant for Escape. The Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution K-9 Tracking Teams assisted in the apprehension of Orr and Reddick.
"All three were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
Purvis was listed in the release as a 32-year-old Marianna resident. Orr was listed as a 25-year-old resident of Crawfordville.
