Escapee captured, 2nd man arrested

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an inmate that had reportedly failed to return to custody in an Alabama work camp program and was at large when he then allegedly stole a car in Jackson County.

Officials, in pursuing him, also wound up arresting a second individual in an unrelated matter. The second was a man, wanted in Jackson County, who was at the residence where the first man was apprehended.

JCSO issued the following press release about the incident: “On Saturday, January 29, at approximately 5 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a stolen vehicle complaint. The complainant stated that the suspect, later identified as Michael Hamilton, had stolen her vehicle and left the residence headed north on Highway 73 South,” the release states.

“The victim also disclosed that the suspect had escaped from prison in Houston County, Alabama. The responding deputy relayed this information to dispatch, who was able to confirm that the suspect was indeed Hamilton and that he had an active warrant for Failure to Return to a Work Camp in their jurisdiction. Hamilton also had two active warrants out of Jackson County,” the release continued.