Ex-Florida employee in jail after arrest warrant issued

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee who was fired for insubordination after repeatedly violating the agency's policy about communicating with the media turned herself in to sheriff's officials on Sunday night on charges of accessing computer equipment without authority.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Rebekah Jones, 31, on Monday morning. The agency said she is charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.

Court records show that Jones posted a $2,500 bond following an initial appearance hearing in Tallahassee on Monday morning.

Jones tweeted on Sunday morning that "insurrectionists planning attacks across the country this week and Florida is jailing scientists for the crimes of knowing and speaking." She also tweeted that she is "censored by the state of Florida until further notice."

The investigation began Nov. 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the state's health department that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alert messaging system, known as ReadyOp, a news release said.

Agents determined the message was sent from the home where Jones lived in Tallahassee, the news release said.