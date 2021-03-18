Ex-Florida senator charged in fake candidate scheme

Artiles's attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. However, Artiles did turn himself in to authorities Thursday morning, prosecutors said.

A Miami Police Department investigator's affidavit details multiple discussions about money between Artiles and Rodriguez, starting with a discussion about why Rodriguez should file to run in the state Senate race.

"Rodriguez would run as an independent with the same last name as the incumbent candidate (Jose Javier Rodriguez) in an attempt to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent," the affidavit says.

But Rodriguez had money troubles, so he came up with various requests to obtain cash from Artiles, according to the affidavit. At one point, Rodriguez said he could get a used Range Rover for Artiles for $10,900, and Artiles agreed.

"It should be noted that the Range Rover did not actually exist. It was a fiction created by Rodriguez to get more of the money that he felt he was owed," the affidavit says.

Artiles is no stranger to controversy.