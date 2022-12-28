Father, son accused of stealing from Jackson County Lowe's

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent press release regarding the arrests of a father and son accused of stealing from the local Lowe’s store on Dec. 23.

Officials say deputies were called to the store around 1:30 p.m. that day on reports of a theft in progress, with detailed descriptions of the suspects given.

“Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop,” the release states. “Throughout the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had felony warrants out of Leon and Gadsden counties. Christopher R. Williams was arrested for a warrant out of Leon County for Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place. James Christopher Williams was arrested for a warrant out of Gadsden County for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance,” the release continues.

“In addition to the warrants, both Christopher Williams, 24, and James Williams, 44, are being charged with Grand Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. More felony charges will be filed on both suspects for theft pending further investigation,” the release states.

A JCSO representative later confirmed the two are father and son.