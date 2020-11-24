 Skip to main content
FDLE arrests Graceville man for possession of child pornography
FDLE arrests Graceville man for possession of child pornography

  • Updated
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jason Thomas McCallister, 40, of Graceville, for 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Tuesday statement from the agency.

FDLE’s investigation began in September after agents identified images of child pornography on a device belonging to McCallister. FDLE, with assistance of Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at McCallister’s home Tuesday morning and identified videos of children being sexually abused, some of who appear to be under the age of five.

McCallister was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Home.aspx.

