Federal investigators to probe Florida school policing plan

The sheriff's office, in a statement, maintained that it takes a list of some 20,000 students flagged by the school district as being "at risk" and narrows it "to approximately 330 students who are considered 'at-risk' by the school district AND have had law enforcement-related interactions with the Pasco Sheriff's Office."

In a statement, the school district said it looks forward to answering any questions the federal agency might have, adding that it has "safeguards for the proper use of student information" in its agreement with the sheriff's office.

"Their knowledge of our agreements with the Sheriff's Office appears to be based on recent news stories, which do not provide a full picture," the school district's statement said.

Sheriff's officials have also maintained that the program does not label students as potential criminals. Students are only added to the list if they have committed a crime, the statement said. Also, sheriff's employees can only see whether a student has been flagged by the district's early warning system — not whether they had been flagged for a specific reason, such as grades or attendance.

The sheriff's office said school employees are involved in selecting which students are added to the list.