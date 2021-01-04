FHP: 2 arrested in Chipley in connection with reported child abduction

The Florida Highway Patrol, in a Jan. 3 press release, reports the arrests of two people, unnamed in the release, in connection with a child abduction reported by the Panama City Beach Police Department.

An FHP trooper saw the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion with a Missouri license plate, and followed it to the gas station at the Walmart off State Road 77 in Chipley. The trooper conducted a traffic stop at that point.

The agency reports that the 5-month-old child reported abducted was found inside the vehicle, and that a man and woman, both from St. Louis, Missouri, were apprehended as suspects.

The child was reported unharmed and initially placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, until arrangements could be made to reunite the child with her family.