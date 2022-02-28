FHP says driver discards drugs after fleeing traffic stop

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of DeFuniak Springs resident Jaerius Dashaunn Throne, 25, on Friday, February 25 after a chase that ensued when he fled from a traffic stop, according to an agency press release.

Officials say a trooper was monitoring traffic in the area of mile marker 96 on Interstate 10 in Holmes County, when the officer saw a grey SUV speeding and pulled the vehicle over. His speed was later confirmed at 100 mph by the trooper, authorities said. An initial traffic stop was made in the area of mile marker 98. Officials said the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana at that stop and asked Throne to get out of the vehicle. The release went on to say that, instead, he put the vehicle in drive and sped away.

“The trooper stepped out of the way so the driver would not run over his foot,” the release stated. “A pursuit began as the speeding vehicle recklessly left the scene of the original stop. Another trooper arrived on scene and attempted a PIT (Precession Immobilization Technique) maneuver but the driver was able to regain control as he began to travel westbound on the Interstate.”

Officials said the pursuit continued.