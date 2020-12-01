 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fired Calhoun County correctional officer charged
0 comments

Fired Calhoun County correctional officer charged

  • Updated
  • 0

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a recent press release the arrest of Michael Hill, 31, of Bristol, on charges of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a third-degree felony. Hill was a correctional officer at Calhoun County Jail.

FDLE began its investigation on Nov. 18 at the request of Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel after a lieutenant reviewed a use of force by Hill and was concerned the officer was not being truthful, the release stated. Officials say the investigation shows the victim, an inmate incarcerated at the jail, threw mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell. Hill took the inmate to the shower and then placed him in a suicide vest, the release states. When Hill escorted the inmate back into his cell, he allegedly shoved the victim onto his bed and punched him in the face.

FDLE agents arrested Hill on Nov. 20 and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

The following statement from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was included in the Nov. 20 FDLE release:

“The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator was notified on Monday evening of a possible altercation at the jail, involving a corrections officer and an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail. Upon review of the jail cameras, it was clear that the corrections officer had used excessive force on an inmate.

"Sheriff Kimbrel immediately contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the case. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office does not condone nor tolerate improper behavior by any of its employees. Officer Michael Hill has been terminated from his position and has been charged and arrested for the use of excessive force.”

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 25-27:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 21-24:

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 18-20:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert