Fired Calhoun County correctional officer charged

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a recent press release the arrest of Michael Hill, 31, of Bristol, on charges of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a third-degree felony. Hill was a correctional officer at Calhoun County Jail.

FDLE began its investigation on Nov. 18 at the request of Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel after a lieutenant reviewed a use of force by Hill and was concerned the officer was not being truthful, the release stated. Officials say the investigation shows the victim, an inmate incarcerated at the jail, threw mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell. Hill took the inmate to the shower and then placed him in a suicide vest, the release states. When Hill escorted the inmate back into his cell, he allegedly shoved the victim onto his bed and punched him in the face.

FDLE agents arrested Hill on Nov. 20 and he was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

The following statement from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was included in the Nov. 20 FDLE release: