Five arrested in connection to Bay County shooting

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of five individuals in connection to a shooting that took place in that jurisdiction in late January, noting in a press release that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other nearby agencies assisted in the investigation.

Authorities report that BCSO responded on Jan. 28 to the 8500 block of Houston Street on Panama City Beachin reference to the report of a shooting. There they found a 23-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound through his arm and into his abdomen.

Deputies began life saving measures and EMS arrived minutes later to continue. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, officials say, it was learned the victim had reportedly been engaged in the purchase of marijuana from two men. After the victim pulled money from his pocket, he was robbed at gun point, and shot once.

The two men were identified as Diyontaie Robinson, 22, of Panama City, and Kevan Vital, 26, of Panama City. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects. On January 29, 2021, Robinson was located and taken into custody for his warrants. He was charged with armed robbery and violation of probation.