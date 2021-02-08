Five arrested in connection to Bay County shooting

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of five individuals in connection to a shooting that took place in that jurisdiction in late January, noting in a press release that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other nearby agencies assisted in the investigation.
Authorities report that BCSO responded on Jan. 28 to the 8500 block of Houston Street on Panama City Beachin reference to the report of a shooting. There they found a 23-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound through his arm and into his abdomen.
Deputies began life saving measures and EMS arrived minutes later to continue. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, officials say, it was learned the victim had reportedly been engaged in the purchase of marijuana from two men. After the victim pulled money from his pocket, he was robbed at gun point, and shot once.
The two men were identified as Diyontaie Robinson, 22, of Panama City, and Kevan Vital, 26, of Panama City. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects. On January 29, 2021, Robinson was located and taken into custody for his warrants. He was charged with armed robbery and violation of probation.
The U.S. Marshal Regional Task Force began trying to locate the second suspect, Kevan Vital. Over the course of six days, leads were followed concerning Vital's location. It was learned Vital was receiving help from several friends to evade capture. Those that helped Vital were obtaining hotel rooms, providing money, or driving him to new locations to further avoid capture, officials said.
On Feb. 4, Vital’s girlfriend Katlyn Lee, of Washington County, was arrested in Washington County on a charge of being accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for her part in allegedly helping Vital avoid capture.
Also on Feb. 4, Zach Yarborugh, 26, of Panama City, was taken into custody on a charge of being accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly helping Vital.
On Feb. 5, while working active leads in the search to locate Vital, authorities spotted him at 1810 Mound Ave around 9:30 p.m. When Vital saw the US Marshal Regional Task Force, officials say, he fled through the back yard of the residence. After numerous local agencies responded to the area, Vital was seen running behind a business on 23rd Street and taken into custody without incident.
Vital was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm, authorities report. Vital was also reportedly found to have meth, and was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Vital had been released from prison in August of 2020, and was currently out on bond for a weapons offense, officials said.
Also charged in the matter was Montavious Walden, 27, of Mound Ave, for being accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for his alleged part in helping Vital avoid capture.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office in the press release thanked the US Marshal Regional Task Force, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Holmes County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the case.