Florida courts get OK to lift mask, social-distancing rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chief justice of Florida’s Supreme Court says the state’s justice system will soon be allowed to resume in-person court proceedings without masks and social-distancing rules put in place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The administrative order issued Friday by Chief Justice Charles Canady would also require courts to take steps to resume rules guaranteeing speedy trials, which were suspended amid the logistical challenges the pandemic posed.

The chief justice, however, directed courts to continue conducting most court proceedings remotely, such as jury selection, unless an in-person hearing is required. Some proceedings, including hearings to determine whether an individual should be involuntarily committed, would have to be conducted in-person unless the requirement is waived by the subject of the hearing.

The order said criminal jury trials will be given priority for in-person hearings, while less-serious cases will continue to be conducted remotely as part of the transition to pre-pandemic operations.