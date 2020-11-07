Florida fire captain shot while discussing purchase of guns

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with manslaughter in the death of a friend who was shot as he showed him a firearm he was planning to give him, police said.

The shooting happened around Monday night in Jay Rind's Palm Beach Gardens home, according to a police report. Rind, 63, called 911 and told dispatchers to hurry because he'd just shot his friend, 48-year-old Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Capt. James Gilliard.

Rind is charged with second-degree murder and was booked into jail on Wednesday night. His bond was set at $20,000 on Thursday, and Circuit Judge Laura Johnson ordered him to surrender his "travel documents," such as his passport.

According to a police report, Rind told investigators he'd been showing Gilliard the handgun, which he planned to give the firefighter. It went off, striking Gilliard in the torso.

Rind and Gilliard had dinner at a restaurant on Monday night and then returned to Rind's home to look at the guns, the report said.

The arrest reports said Rind told Gilliard he was offering him "a deal of his lifetime" because he was moving to Mexico and wanted to give him his two guns.