Florida: Fraud contributed to surge in jobless aid claims

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has deployed fraud-detection software on its mobile app due to fraudulent filings that likely contributed to a recent surge in new unemployment assistance applications, officials said.

Agency spokeswoman Emilie Oglesby told the Miami Herald that the state is investigating the extent of the problem. She could not say how many fraudulent claims may have been processed and paid.

"The state takes this very seriously," Oglesby told the newspaper. "We have noticed a significant increase in the number of new claims over the past couple weeks."

Every week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports its estimate of initial applications to the U.S. Department of Labor, which then issues a nationwide unemployment report on Thursdays.

This week, Florida's totals remained at their highest level since August for the second straight week, according to labor department reports. Florida's unemployment number climbed from 62,818 to 71,046.

A week earlier, the federal agency reported that claims in Florida had unexpectedly risen from 39,226 to an initial estimate of 57,824. And 39,226 count also represented a significant revision from the 26,599 initially reported on Jan. 21.