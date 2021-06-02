Florida sued over law to ban social media content blocking

Responding to Twitter and Facebook blocking former President Donald Trump, Republicans across the country have attacked social media companies for what they say is censorship of conservative ideology. While similar bills have been filed in other states, DeSantis was the first governor to sign one into law.

The governor’s office defended the new law, saying Big Tech companies discriminate on political and ideological line and the law protects Floridians constitutional rights.

“Big Tech is in some ways more powerful than government, and certainly less accountable. Free speech is a sacred right for all Americans. It is recognized that government has a role in protecting consumers against discrimination and deceptive/unfair trade practices, and this law is within that authority to rein in a powerful entity that oversteps individuals’ free speech rights,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in an email.

The law that goes into effect July 1 calls for a $250,000 a day fine if a statewide political candidate’s account is inactivated and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.