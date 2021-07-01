Foot patrol nets arrest in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department has issued a press release regarding the agency’s arrest this week of Jonathan Harrison.

On Tuesday, June 29, MPD offices “were conducting a foot patrol of the Three River’s Apartment Complex,” the release states.

“While conducting this patrol, officers observed a subject identified as Jonathan Harrison who has a felony warrant for his arrest for violation of probation,” it continues.

“Harrison was placed under arrest without incident and a search of his person and personal property was conducted. This search revealed multiple syringes containing Methamphetamine,” the release states.

It indicates Harrison was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the pre-existing warrant for his arrest for alleged violation of probation.