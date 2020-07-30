Former Alford resident accused of helping killer

A Tallahassee man who once lived in Alford was arrested locally Wednesday, suspected of helping relocate and dismember a homicide victim in another jurisdiction.
Thomas Jefferson Bryant, 20, is charged with “accessory after the fact/first degree felony, and mishandling human remains,” according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD).
“Bryant’s involvement in the homicide is suspected to be posthumous, where he allegedly assisted in attempting to relocate and dismember the decedent in a malicious effort to dispose of the body,” according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation is on-going, any further details will be released by the Tallahassee Police Department.”
TPD's Facebook page contains some information about the case in which Bryant is accused.
In a press release there, TPD officials say Bryant is suspected of helping the primary suspect in the homicide, 38-year-old Rohn Vause, after the death. The release does not name the victim. The recent homicide had reportedly occurred in Tallahassee, with the remains of the victim found in Gadsden County after TPD was notified by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office of the previously unreported killing.
The TPD’s Career Criminal Unit, which is part of the U.S. Marshal’s Office Violent Fugitive Task Force, took Bryant into custody without incident at a residence off Magnolia Road near Iron Bridge Road in Jackson County. He was initially placed in the Jackson County jail awaiting extradition to Tallahassee.
