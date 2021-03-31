Former Apalachee Correctional Institution officer charged

A former correctional officer that once worked at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads has been charged with taking unlawful compensation, three counts of delivering a controlled substance, and being a principal to the introduction of contraband into that facility.

According to the complaint filed for the arrest of Quincy resident Shaniqua Jackson, she allegedly aided in the introduction of the drugs and in some cases situated them so that an inmate could retrieve them, took compensation for her help by way of money transfers, and had a prohibited personal/business relationship with an inmate that served time there. Jackson’s alleged illegal activities reportedly continued once he’d been reassigned to another prison.

Officials say she received money from family members of that inmate, 28 of them together totaling roughly $12,000 dollars in calendar year 2018, some of it months after he’d been transferred elsewhere.

Authorities allege that she also placed contraband items into a trash can which were later retrieved by another inmate.

Interviewed by officials as to these allegations, Jackson denied involvement, authorities said.