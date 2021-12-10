Former officer gets 15 day in jail for striking handcuffed man

A former police officer found guilty of battery for striking a handcuffed suspect in the chest while he was on the ground was sentenced to 15 days in the Bay County Jail Thursday, State Attorney Larry Basford announced in this press release.

Eric Conley, 43, who was fired from the Panama City Police Department following the Nov. 12 incident, was found guilty at trial Dec. 1. He was taken into custody Thursday to begin serving his sentence, which will be followed by 12 months’ probation.

County Court Judge Shane Vann granted Prosecutor Bob Pell’s request that Conley be adjudicated guilty and denied a defense request that the defendant be allowed to serve his sentence on weekends. Pell and fellow Prosecutor Dustin Miller presented the case at trial.

Judge Vann also ordered the defendant to pay $800 in fines and complete an anger management class before his probation ends.

Prosecutors Pell and Miller presented evidence at trial that showed Conley was on duty Nov. 12, when he responded to a call and encountered a man who was ultimately taken into custody.