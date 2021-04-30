 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
0 comments

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces child porn charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Josh Duggar Arrested

This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities.

 Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar saying possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case "aggressively and thoroughly."

"In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime," the attorneys said in a statement. "But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

A federal judge set May 5 detention hearing and a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar's parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available booking period, April 24-27:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 21-23:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 17-20:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert