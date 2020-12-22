Former state employee sues Florida over search warrant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee sued the state on Monday over a search warrant executed on her house after investigators said they identified a message sent from a computer at the address to health department employees.

Rebekah Jones, who was fired in May for insubordination after repeatedly violating department policy about communicating with the media, helped create the state's coronavirus dashboard. She contends that she was fired for not falsifying data.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement served the search warrant earlier this month. Jones posted a 31-second video of officers entering her home, and the department later released more than 20 minutes of bodycam video that shows she refused to respond to phone calls and knocks on her door.

The message that led to the search warrant implored employees still at the Health Department "to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be a part of this. Be a hero."