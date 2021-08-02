Former Sunland employee accused of abuse

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Sunland Center Pathways of Marianna employee Monday for alleged abuse of a disabled adult, according to a press release from Moody’s office.

“Aariran Devore Batson allegedly threw a disabled resident out of the door of a dining hall and then slammed the resident into a gate multiple times before placing the resident in a headlock,” the release stated. Investigators with MFCU received information regarding the alleged abuse from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Adult Protective Services program.

“It’s heartbreaking and infuriating that a caregiver would abuse a patient entrusted to their care — especially in such a violent and horrific manner,” Moody said in the release. “I am glad we were alerted to this abuse and the suspect was apprehended before more harm could be inflicted.”

“According to the investigation, on May 25, the victim allegedly tried to use a phone at the Sunland Center campus to call the police. Batson began pulling on the disabled adult to stop the phone call and subsequently threw the victim out the door. After administering a headlock, Batson attempted to cover up his actions by cleaning up an elbow injury sustained by the victim,” the release stated.

“Batson faces one count of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, and up to five years in Florida State Prison. The Attorney General’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the Office of the State Attorney, Larry Basford, in the 14th Judicial Circuit,” the release concluded.