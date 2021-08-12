 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fountain woman flees traffic stop, arrested
0 Comments

Fountain woman flees traffic stop, arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Fountain woman after she allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Monday.

Authorities say that on Aug. 9, around 7 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rhonda Lynn Commerford, 51. Officials did not say why the traffic stop was initiated.

After multiple attempts to stop the vehicle, deputies “assisted the driver (in coming to) a complete stop,” the release states. The release did not provide details on the method of assistance.

The driver was identified as Rhoda Lynn Commerford, 51, exited the vehicle and refused to comply with deputy commands. She was arrested after a short altercation, officials said.

Commerford was transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers with lights and sirens active, resting an officer, and battery.

Rhonda Lynn Commerford

Commerford
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 3-6:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 7-9:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 31-Aug. 2:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 10-13:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert