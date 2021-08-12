Fountain woman flees traffic stop, arrested

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Fountain woman after she allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Monday.

Authorities say that on Aug. 9, around 7 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rhonda Lynn Commerford, 51. Officials did not say why the traffic stop was initiated.

After multiple attempts to stop the vehicle, deputies “assisted the driver (in coming to) a complete stop,” the release states. The release did not provide details on the method of assistance.

The driver was identified as Rhoda Lynn Commerford, 51, exited the vehicle and refused to comply with deputy commands. She was arrested after a short altercation, officials said.

Commerford was transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers with lights and sirens active, resting an officer, and battery.