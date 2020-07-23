Four arrested in vehicle burglary case

Three juveniles and one adult have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries that took place outside a residence in Campbellton last month, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglaries were discovered on June 5. Officials say several firearms were stolen in the incident. As an investigation continued into the case, authorities identified two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and 20-year-old Jawaun Daniels as suspects in the case.
The three juveniles were taken into custody and taken to a detention center in Bay County.
Daniels, of Greenwood, was taken to the Jackson County jail. He is charged with three counts of being a principal to armed burglary, and six counts of being a principal to grand theft of a firearm.
The three juveniles are each charged with grand theft of a firearm (six counts) and armed burglary of a vehicle (three counts).
The 16-year-old suspect is from Greenwood, one of the 17-year-old suspects is from Greenwood, and the other is from Cottondale.
