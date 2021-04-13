Freeport man accused of 'road rage' shooting

“On that afternoon, deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 20 following multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired,” the release states. “Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene. One male patient was transported from the scene for his injuries.”

Officials say It was determined that "McClure blocked a lane of travel with his truck to engage in the altercation and fired his weapon at the victim as he turned to run away once the argument escalated. The intersection where the shooting occurred was crowded and McClure’s actions threatened the lives of not just the victim, but others traveling the area," the release states. “McClure was arrested Monday, April 12th on active warrants for aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public. He was given a $5,000 bond and has been bonded out at the time of this release,” it concluded.