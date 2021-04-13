Freeport man accused of 'road rage' shooting

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Freeport man following what authorities described in a press release as a "road rage" incident that resulted in a shooting on April 4.
“On that afternoon, deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 20 following multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired,” the release states. “Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene. One male patient was transported from the scene for his injuries.”
Both parties in the altercation were quickly identified, officials said.
“After multiple days of follow-up investigation and gathering evidence it was revealed the shooter, Michael Joseph McClure, 43, of Freeport, knowingly used a deadly firearm during a road rage incident where the other party sustained gunshot wounds to the wrist and leg,” the release continued.
Officials say It was determined that "McClure blocked a lane of travel with his truck to engage in the altercation and fired his weapon at the victim as he turned to run away once the argument escalated. The intersection where the shooting occurred was crowded and McClure’s actions threatened the lives of not just the victim, but others traveling the area," the release states. “McClure was arrested Monday, April 12th on active warrants for aggravated battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public. He was given a $5,000 bond and has been bonded out at the time of this release,” it concluded.