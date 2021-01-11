Fugitive arrested at Marianna motel

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of 35-year-old Kirk Lamar Oliver as a fugitive charged with aggravated stalking.

Authorities say the Malone resident was found at a motel near the Interstate 10/State Road 71 interchange at Marianna and was taken into custody there without incident.

Officials report that JCSO, its Drug Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the location and/or arrest of Oliver.