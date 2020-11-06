Fugitive arrested in Sneads area

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday, Nov. 4, arrest of a Sneads man on multiple charges.
Agency officials said in a press release that the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (USMS FCRFTF) executed a search warrant at a residence in the Ham Pond Road community of Sneads in an attempt to apprehend Sanchez Mario Davis, also known as “Stay High,” officials said, as wanted fugitive.
Davis had an outstanding arrest warrant for the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), authorities said.
While approaching the residence, officers saw Davis standing outside near a vehicle. He ran into a wooded area and as a result the K9 tracking teams from Apalachee and Jackson Correctional Institutions were summoned, according to the release.
Members of the Apalachee K9 team established a track which led to Davis’ location in the wooded area and he was taken into custody without incident.
A subsequent search of Davis’ residence revealed quantities of Ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana as well as an assortment of drug paraphernalia and implements utilized to manufacture, sell, and or distribute the illicit narcotics, the release stated. Money was also seized as suspected of being proceeds of the sales of narcotics.
Sheriff Lou Roberts thanked the ACI and JCI K9 tracking teams, the USMS FCRFTF and the Sneads Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and their continued partnership in providing safety to the public.
Davis, 40, is charged with the sale of a controlled substance-methamphetamine (a warrant charge), along with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-MDMA, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.