Fugitive caught in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the capture of 52-year-old Michael D. Jennings, a resident of that county described by authorities as a fugitive wanted in connection with kidnapping, robbery and multiple fraud charges out of Washington State.

Authorities allege that Jennings and four others kidnapped a man from a Boulevard Park home in Washington State and robbed him on May 2. The victim was reportedly tied up and locked in his own car trunk. As the vehicle was then driven to a nearby gas station, officials say, the victim escaped his kidnappers.

After the U.S. Marshal Service learned that Jennings was living in Washington County, it’s Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the WCSO put a residence on Cutchins Mill Road under surveillance and raided it early Wednesday, July 28.

Authorities noted that first contact was made at the home with Jennings’ wife but that she refused to cooperate. Task Force members gained entry to the home and reportedly found Jennings hiding in a back bedroom.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree robbery and kidnapping, officials said, with additional charge pending in Washington State.