Georgia election officials say ex-felons can vote while paying debts

"This clarification eliminates a lot of the barriers these people have faced. It opens up opportunities for people who had been left out of civic participation," Dodson said Thursday.

The Georgia Constitution prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a "felony of moral turpitude" from registering to vote until their sentences are completed. Election officials and courts have interpreted the Constitution to mean that all felonies limit voting rights.

But it wasn't previously explicit that restitution owed to victims or extra fees paid to the state didn't disqualify someone from being able to vote after they completed the rest of a sentence.

"We made that update in working with felon reentry organizations to try to provide simpler language to former offenders about how they can re-register to vote," said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. "We continue to invite all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election."

Those who are uncertain whether they can vote can request a "Certificate of Sentence Completion" from a probation office.

Organizations that advocate for previously incarcerated Georgians will continue to advocate for changes to state laws that restore their voting rights, Dodson said.