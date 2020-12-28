Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Bay County

The Bay County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted in connection with a homicide in Georgia.

According to a press release from BCSO, the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that Tyreke Adams, 20, was in the Bay County area and that he was wanted on a homicide warrant issued by the Cairo Police Department in Georgia. The homicide occurred in Georgia on Dec. 19.

Officials said Adams was recently released from prison in Georgia after serving three years on robbery and aggravated assault offenses and was currently out on bond in Georgia in connection with an aggravated assault charge. The Task Force located Adams at the El Pine Motel, 8901 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bay County Jail where he awaits extradition to Georgia.

The referenced task is made up of members of the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Holmes County Sheriff's Office.