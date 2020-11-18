Georgia man arrested locally on license violation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Georgia man on a license violation.

Authorities say that, on Nov. 18, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was approached by a citizen and advised of a suspicious vehicle around the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 71.

“As the deputy arrived to investigate the complaint, the vehicle was then seen going towards the dead end of Post Oak Lane where contact was made with the subject,” officials said in a press release.

“The individual identified himself to deputies as Donnie Batten. A check was conducted through NCIC/FCIC of Batten’s information which returned his license had been expired since January of 2016,” the release continued.

“Batten was unable to provide any explanation and made the excited utterance he was going to jail again. Batten was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release stated.

The 58-year-old is accused of driving on a license expired more than six months.