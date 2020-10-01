Graceville man arrested after chase

A Graceville man was arrested this week after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities report that, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, an agency deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma near Orange Hill and Clayton roads with its driver changing lanes and traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle turned into an abandoned residence and continued through the rear of the property exiting onto Farrell Nelson Road, officials said.

As the deputy narrowed in on the subject the pursuit continued onto Sunday Road, then onto Horne Place. The driver got out of the vehicle and continued on foot at that point, officials said. Within minutes, he was taken into custody and identified as 42-year-old Wendel Seaman of Graceville.

Seaman was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving while license suspended or revoked, authorities reported.