 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graceville man arrested in area traffic stop

  • 0

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent press release this week announcing the arrest of Graceville resident Christopher Finch.

Finch was pulled over for a traffic infraction (unspecified in the release) on Highway 171 in that agency’s jurisdiction.

Officials said that Finch was pulled over on April 26 and that he told the involved deputy that he owned the vehicle he was driving but that he hadn’t registered it.

Authorities also discovered that the tag attached was not assigned to the vehicle and in the release cited other problems. “A check of the VIN confirmed that the vehicle had no tag assigned, nor was it insured,” the release stated.

“A driver’s license check also revealed that Finch’s license was suspended,” it continued. “Upon taking Finch into custody, the deputy discovered a baggie of marijuana in his hand. The deputy then searched the vehicle, where he found methamphetamine in a clear container. Finch was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while licensed suspended or revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle without registering,” the release stated.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert