Graceville man arrested in area traffic stop

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office issued a recent press release this week announcing the arrest of Graceville resident Christopher Finch.

Finch was pulled over for a traffic infraction (unspecified in the release) on Highway 171 in that agency’s jurisdiction.

Officials said that Finch was pulled over on April 26 and that he told the involved deputy that he owned the vehicle he was driving but that he hadn’t registered it.

Authorities also discovered that the tag attached was not assigned to the vehicle and in the release cited other problems. “A check of the VIN confirmed that the vehicle had no tag assigned, nor was it insured,” the release stated.

“A driver’s license check also revealed that Finch’s license was suspended,” it continued. “Upon taking Finch into custody, the deputy discovered a baggie of marijuana in his hand. The deputy then searched the vehicle, where he found methamphetamine in a clear container. Finch was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while licensed suspended or revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle without registering,” the release stated.