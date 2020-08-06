Grand Ridge couple facing charges after domestic altercation

A domestic altercation between a Grand Ridge couple resulted in the arrest of the woman on a charge of battery-domestic violence, and the arrest of the man on drug charges.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) issued a press release on the incident this week, that indicated it had occurred on Aug. 2.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, authorities reported, officers were dispatched on the report of a physical disturbance near Grand Ridge.
“Deputies made contact with Ashlyn Nicole Harris,” the release stated. “Ms. Harris advised that her and her live-in boyfriend, Rhonnie S. Cardwell, became involved in a physical altercation on the side Shady Grove Road near Hwy 69,” it continued. “She downplayed the incident and her involvement and expressed a desire not to pursue charges.
"Cardwell was located sitting in his vehicle on a side road and was found to have substantial injuries that corroborated his version of the altercation, indicating that the female was the aggressor.
"The deputies smelled marijuana while speaking with Cardwell and observed marijuana in plain view on his passenger seat, along with scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia used for packaging and selling drugs.
Rhonnie S. Cardwell (21 years of age) was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Ashlyn Nicole Harris (20 years of age) was arrested and charged with Battery; Domestic Violence. Both were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
