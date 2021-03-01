Grand Ridge man charged with burglary, theft

Grand Ridge resident Benjamin Michael Hatton, 34, has been charged with armed burglary, 16 counts of grand theft and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday stated the following:
“On August 19, 2020 deputies responded to a burglary in the 5400 block of River Road in Bascom, Florida. During the on-scene investigation, it was found that the suspects entered the home through a garage door, making access inside the home. Once inside, the subject used a cutting tool to make entry into a large metal gun safe. An undisclosed amount of firearms were taken from the home, both handguns and rifles. Also stolen from the property was a 1990 gray Jeep Wrangler. The scene was processed and several items of evidentiary value were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Crime Lab for analysis.
On September 1, 2020 while on patrol in the St. Rose community, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office observed some suspicious activity and made contact with a subject identified as Benjamin Michel Hatton. A check of Hatton’s Florida driver license revealed that he had an active warrant out of Jackson County, Florida for dealing in stolen property. Hatton was placed under arrest and upon a search of his vehicle a Kimber handgun was located inside a silver metal case inside the vehicle. This firearm was one of the guns reported stolen from the residence on River Road on August 19, 2020.
In February of 2021, FDLE released a report indicating that based upon evidence submitted to the crime laboratory, the suspect Benjamin Michael Hatton had been identified through DNA. Hatton was a person of interest in the burglary and had previously been questioned and denied any involvement.
Based upon DNA and physical evidence, Benjamin Michael Hatton was charged with 1 count of armed burglary, 16 counts of grand theft and violation of probation. Hatton is currently housed in the Calhoun County Jail. He will be transferred to the Jackson County Correctional Facility in reference to the above charges.”