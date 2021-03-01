Grand Ridge man charged with burglary, theft

Grand Ridge resident Benjamin Michael Hatton, 34, has been charged with armed burglary, 16 counts of grand theft and violation of probation, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday stated the following:

“On August 19, 2020 deputies responded to a burglary in the 5400 block of River Road in Bascom, Florida. During the on-scene investigation, it was found that the suspects entered the home through a garage door, making access inside the home. Once inside, the subject used a cutting tool to make entry into a large metal gun safe. An undisclosed amount of firearms were taken from the home, both handguns and rifles. Also stolen from the property was a 1990 gray Jeep Wrangler. The scene was processed and several items of evidentiary value were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Crime Lab for analysis.