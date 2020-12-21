Grand Ridge man charged with drug offenses, sexual assault on child

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Grand Ridge man Chip Wayne Weeks, 55, on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old mentally handicapped girl.

Weeks is also charged with drug offenses as a result of what was reportedly found in the execution of a search warrant related to the sexual assault allegation.

In a press release, authorities say the girl’s father had taken her to a hospital in Bay County for treatment after he learned of the alleged sexual assault.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the circumstance and contacted the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Team, which conducted an exam to collect potential forensic evidence. BCSO, on Dec. 12, also notified JCSO of the alleged incident.

The case was transferred to JCSO soon after the assault team completed its exam and after a child protection team case coordinator there conducted an interview with the child. A JCSO investigator continued looking into the report.

“As a result of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Chip Wayne Weeks located on Sand Ridge Church Road in Grand Ridge,” officials said in the release.