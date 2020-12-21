Grand Ridge man charged with drug offenses, sexual assault on child

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Grand Ridge man Chip Wayne Weeks, 55, on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old mentally handicapped girl.
Weeks is also charged with drug offenses as a result of what was reportedly found in the execution of a search warrant related to the sexual assault allegation.
In a press release, authorities say the girl’s father had taken her to a hospital in Bay County for treatment after he learned of the alleged sexual assault.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the circumstance and contacted the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Team, which conducted an exam to collect potential forensic evidence. BCSO, on Dec. 12, also notified JCSO of the alleged incident.
The case was transferred to JCSO soon after the assault team completed its exam and after a child protection team case coordinator there conducted an interview with the child. A JCSO investigator continued looking into the report.
“As a result of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Chip Wayne Weeks located on Sand Ridge Church Road in Grand Ridge,” officials said in the release.
“It was also determined through the investigation that Weeks was currently on state probation for possession of illegal narcotics. On the morning of December 18, 2020, investigators with the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Task Force executed the search warrant. Numerous evidentiary items containing possible forensic evidence were collected. During the search several items consistent with illegal narcotics use were observed within the residence. At this time a second search warrant was obtained for illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia. Investigators also located a loaded 9mm handgun, handgun ammunition, a quantity of methamphetamine, several smoking pipes, a digital scale and several small zip lock baggies consistent with illegal narcotics activity,” the release continued.
"As a result of the investigation Weeks was taken into custody and placed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting first appearance."
The release states that he is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual battery to a mentally defective person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, violation of state probation.
