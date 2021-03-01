Grand Ridge man charged with possession, more

A Grand Ridge man who first came to the attention of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last December, because of his stabbing injuries, wound up charged with several crimes two months after his hospital stay.

The agency reports in a press release that Royce Allen Alday was at Jackson Hospital the emergency room on Dec. 26, 2020, for injuries he received in an attack.

When officers arrived, the release said, Alday identified a pile of bloody clothes in the emergency room floor as the ones he was wearing when he was attacked.

The clothes were collected as evidence related to the stabbing, officials said.

“While cataloging and packaging the clothing, certain personal items were found, linking Alday as the owner of the clothing, along with a small plastic baggie containing a white crystallized substance that was found in the pants pocket and several rounds of ammunition,” the release states. “The substance field tested positive for methamphetamines with a total weight of 2.5 grams. Due to the severity of Alday’s injuries, a criminal complaint was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for a warrant, which was issued on February 9th, 2021,” it continues.