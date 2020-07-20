Grand Ridge man flees traffic stop, crashes

A Grand Ridge man crashed the vehicle he was driving as he fled a traffic stop last Friday, and was arrested on multiple charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities issued a press release saying that a deputy and Cyrus Brown Jr., crossed paths as the two were driving on Sand Ridge Church Road, around 2 p.m. that day, and that the deputy activated lights and siren as he initiated a traffic stop, because he was aware that Brown didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Brown accelerated from the intended stop and authorities say the deputy saw several plastic bags being thrown out of the passenger-side window as he continued to flee. As he approached a sharp curve in the road, officials say, Brown was unable to negotiate the turn, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree.
Brown got out of the vehicle and started running, authorities say, but was captured and taken into custody without further incident.
Officials say the vehicle he’d been driving was inventoried and that inside it was found a small amount of marijuana and cocaine, some methamphetamine, and a digital scale containing drug residue.
Authorities also searched the area where the deputy had seen things being thrown out of the car during the chase; they say that, along the path, more marijuana and some packaging materials reportedly related to the drugs were found.
Brown, 37, was charged with driving with no valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.