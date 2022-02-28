Grand Ridge man found guilty of 2nd degree murder

“Witnesses and the defendant agreed in their testimony that Mantecon and Cain had agreed to a fistfight that night at 9 p.m. at Porter Park and a number of people had gathered. Witnesses also agreed that Cain was known to carry a pistol, and Mantecon testified he kept his assault-style rifle behind the front seats of his truck. And everyone agreed that the defendant showed up at the park, left, and returned a short time later before he started shooting,” the release continued.

“The defendant testified Cain was at his own truck and walked to the front of it, threw his hands into the air with a pistol in his right hand, and then pointed it at him while saying he was going to shoot him. He said he was still sitting in his truck and grabbed his rifle from behind his seat and fired in self-defense,” the release states. “But all the state’s witnesses who saw the encounter said Cain was unarmed; those who saw Cain’s pistol said he had put it on the back of his truck’s tool box before walking to the front of his truck. One testified Cain put his hands in the air to show he was unarmed before the defendant began firing. The pistol was recovered from the back of the truck’s toolbox. The defendant testified he was shooting as fast as he could, not aiming at anything or anyone other than Cain, to save his own life, and that he stopped when Cain fell.”