Greenwood driver charged with DUI

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 35-year-old Greenwood resident Erica Nicole Cobb on a charge of driving under the influence.

Officials said in a press release that, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 17, deputies with the agency were dispatched to an area of State Road 71 in the Greenwood area and, on arrival, found a Dodge pickup truck idle in the middle of the road with its engine running.

Authorities say Cobb was seated behind the wheel, passed out and holding a beer can. After deputies roused her and she began to awaken, officials report, she removed her foot from the brake pedal and the truck began rolling at a slow pace down the roadway. One of the deputies ran alongside the truck, beating on the window, and telling Cobb to put the vehicle in park.

The truck continued to travel toward a ditch before Cobb corrected course and traveled alongside the roadway, nearly hitting several mail boxes and a pole, officials say, and eventually coming to a stop.

Authorities say Cobb stated that she’d consumed “about a six pack” that evening. Deputies had her exit the vehicle and perform field sobriety exercises.