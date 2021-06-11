 Skip to main content
Greenwood man arrested on behalf of Leon County
Greenwood man arrested on behalf of Leon County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday arrest of 30-yer-old Paten Ray Alford on a hold for Leon County authorities. 

Alford was listed as a resident of Greenwood in a press release from JCSO.

Officials said in the press release that a JCSO deputy “received information in reference to the location of a wanted person,” that day. “The deputy was advised that Paten Ray Alford had a felony warrant out of Leon County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and pending additional charges of burglary with battery,” the release continued.

“Deputies were also informed that Alford was court-ordered to wear an ankle monitor and had removed it," officials said.

"The warrant and pending charges were confirmed with the entering agency and deputies traveled to Alford’s suspected location. Alford was located at the residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident. Alford was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the narrative concluded.

Paten Ray Alford

Alford

 JCSO, PROVIDED
