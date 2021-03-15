Greenwood man arrested on burglary, other charges

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Greenwood man Edric Smith , 36, on charges of burglary with assault or battery, cruelty to animals, and petit theft.

In a press release, the agency reported that, on March 11, officers responded to the Sneads Dollar General in reference to a theft of car keys.

"After officers reviewed the surveillance footage, the subject was identified as Edric Smith and known to frequent the Hatton House in Sneads,” the release states.

"As officers arrived at the Hatton House, they were advised that the same subject forced his way into an apartment and assaulted two individuals and their dog while inside the residence. During the altercation he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the victim and her dog,” the release alleges.

“Once police were notified, he fled on foot from the apartment complex. ACI and JCI K9 team were deployed but unable to apprehend the suspect. On 03/12/2021 Investigators with the Sneads Police Department were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith.

Officers began searching in the area where Smith was believed to be staying, authorities said, and officers saw Smith walking on the side of the roadway, placed him under arrest without further incident, and took him to the Jackson County jail to away first appearance on his charges.