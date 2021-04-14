Greenwood man charged with plea violation; girlfriend also arrested

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a press release the arrest of Frank Allen White Jr. at a local motel, saying he violated the terms of his plea agreement on drug charges and was considered a fugitive. The agency also reported the arrest of his girlfriend because of what she allegedly did when officials arrived to take White into custody.

“In June of 2018, Frank Allen White Jr. was arrested in Jackson County and charged with two counts of Sale, Manufacture, or Delivery of Cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on community control, or house arrest, as a part of his plea agreement. Over the course of the following year, White violated his probation nine different times, including an incident on February 21st of 2019 where he fled from Marianna P.D. officers in a vehicle and on foot,” the release states.

“White’s driver’s license was also suspended at the time. These violations resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest for violation of state probation. The case was submitted to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance in 2020. Through investigative efforts, on April 14th it was determined that White was residing in a local motel with his girlfriend, Jo’Nisha Onika Widby,” it continues.